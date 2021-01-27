Forensic audit ongoing on data price deflation ― NCC boss

Kindly Share This Story:

Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said that forensic audit was ongoing on data price deflation in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that reduction in data price was made in 2019.

He said that the commission needed to get to the root why consumers were experiencing data deflation and the possibility of compensating them for wrong deductions, which might arise from SMS.

“We have instituted and we have insisted in spite the fall in data price, that forensic audit must go on and must be concluded.

“Also that communications will be submitted to the Chief Executive Officer, so that we can see what actions we can take to write any wrongs that will be made known to Nigerians.

“Including the possibility of compensating consumers in the way and manner we have compelled Mobile Network Operators to do another audit to compensate consumers for wrong deductions arising from SMS.

“Airtel is compensating consumers. This has been done as I am talking to you, Airtel has complied.

“We should await the outcome of the forensic audit. This intention is to get to the bottom of why data is being deflated if indeed this is true,” he said.

