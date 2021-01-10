Kindly Share This Story:

By HAPPINESS COLLINS

Some time ago I was a victim of service failure and right infringement by NIPOST, after a short course in Lagos; I needed to send my luggage back home, hence I engaged the services of NIPOST which is relatively economical and reliable as compared with some other delivery services.

After weighing my luggage and receipt issued, I left. A week after, I received a call from a NIPOST official asking for details of my luggage, I obliged and gave them full details which included military wares.

On hearing that, the NIPOST official asked that I come back to the post office in Lagos to remove my military wares else they won’t deliver my luggage; meanwhile, I had travelled back to Abuja where I live.

On hearing that, I got furious and pointed out that the fault is theirs because I was not given prior notice despite the fact that I was accompanied by a military personnel in uniform.

After much argument, I decided to engage the services of the Public Complaints Commissions (PCC). I went online, got their contacts and relayed the issue to them. Despite the fact that it was on a public holiday, they swung swiftly into action and within a few days, all my luggage was delivered to my doorstep by NIPOST instead of the usual delivery to the NIPOST office which would require going to pick my luggage myself and at my expense.

On 16 October 1975, the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) was created by the federal government of Nigeria with powers to control administrative excesses (non-adherence to procedures or abuse of law). The Public ComplaintsCommission or the Ombudsman is an institution established by the government to entertain citizens complaints of injustice, unfair treatment, corruption and abuse of office by public officers.

The commission is to investigate such cases and to recommend steps towards discipline or correction of such cases, the commission is seen as machinery that controls administrative excesses especially in a situation whereby law is abused or not adhered to; they ensure that aggrieved citizens in Nigeria gets administrative justice, be it from bureaucratic error, omission or abuse by government officials or even a limited liability company in Nigeria.

The main function of the commission is to ensure that impartial investigation is provided on behalf of the complainant who feels aggrieved by the action or inaction of the government, local government or private companies.

Not too many people in Nigeria are aware of the over 44 years old federal government agency. The military is not left out as it has been in a major light as regards fighting for their rights. The military has been labelled to always use force, violence and intimidation to seek redress.

A major percentage of such actions would have been averted if military personnel were aware and made use of the services of such government agencies. By the way, the PCC has offices across all states in Nigeria and even in Local Government Areas and wards in Nigeria.

The headquarters of the Public Complaints Commission is located at No. 25 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Council 900271, Abuja, FCT. Its emailsareinfo@pcc.gov.ng and complaint@pcc.gov.ng, while its website is https://pcc.org.ng.

The PCC works from Mondays to Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m., however, they are always and readily available at all times, take advantage of their services and save yourself the stress of fighting.

*Collins lives in Kubwa, Abuja.

