By Emma Amaize, ASABA

THE Indigenous People of Niger Delta, IPND, yesterday, said it was dumbfounded at the manner the President Muhammdu Buhari-led administration has constantly turned the other ear to persistent calls by Niger-Deltans to inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

IPND, in a statement by the spokesman, Obaigbavbiere Joseph, rejecting the appointment of a sole administrator for NDDC, warned interested Presidency officials not to jeopardize the peace and economic stability of the nation and South-South region.

“Let it be made known that we are not questioning the powers vested on Mr. President, but we are surprised and indeed worried the way and manner at which President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has turned deaf ears to the calls by Niger Deltans for a substantive management board for the NDDC to be appointed and inaugurated and do away with interim management teams or any sole administrator.

“We reject in totality the appointment of a sole administrator to run the affairs of NDDC. We insist that the appointment of a sole administrator was in violation of the Act establishing the Commission.

“As a people, we are concerned by the way and manner the development of the Niger Delta is being continuously threatened under the present administration of President Buhari. This is a sign of total disregard to the dictates of the act establishing the commission.

“NDDC, which was established by former President Olusegun Obasanjo since 2000 has suffered massive raping and looting by successive boards leaving nothing tangible on the ground to show for the massive funding it has received over these years and the present situation under President Buhari’s preference for an illegal and unconstitutional management team in the guise of Interim Management Committee, IMC and the most recently announced Sole Administrator is alien to us and we reject it.

“Owing to this reality, therefore, IPND has not been and will not be willing tools in the hands of those who do not mean well for our people. Thus, we can no longer sit and watch things go wrong without airing our views or make our position known to the relevant authorities in other to change the narrative. As such, the call for the immediate appointment of a substantive board cannot be overemphasized.

“We call and appeal to President Buhari to adhere strictly to the dictates of the NDDC Act as it concerns the rotation of the leadership of the board among the nine (9) member states to portray unity and equity,” the group added.

