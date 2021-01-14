FG not contemplating another lockdown— COVID-19 Task Force

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has dismissed reports that it was planning to, again, lock down the country in the wake of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 disclosed this on Thursday, in a statement by Mr. Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement read: “The attention of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has been drawn to some misinformation circulating on the social media to the effect that the Federal Government is contemplating another lockdown this weekend.

“The PTF wishes to state categorically that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President.

“The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic misinformation which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace.

“It urges Nigerians to disregard the misinformation and join hands with the Federal Government to contain the spread of the virus in the country by adhering to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) as recommended by the PTF.”

