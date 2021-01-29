FG constructs 43 roads in tertiary institutions — Fashola

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, says Federal Government has embarked on construction of 43 roads in different tertiary institutions across the country.

Fashola disclosed this during the inauguration of two kilometer road at Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina state on Thursday.

The minister who was represented by the Federal Controller, Works and Housing, Katsina State, Mr Babagoni Tahir, said that 29 of the road projects had already been completed.

He noted that the projects were interventions to ease transportation and improve infrastructure in the institutions.

” The infrastructure needs is steadily being abridged by a gradual processes of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and that has reached the schools,” he said.

He revealed that the road projects would assist to enhance the quality of education to be impacted to the students in those institutions of higher learning.

” The feedback from students in the schools where the intervention were provided are fruitful and encouraging,” he said.

The minister said that the government would continue to provide such interventions in its tertiary institutions for the development of education sector.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Armayau Bichi, commended the ministry for choosing it among the beneficiaries of the project.

Bichi further called on the ministry to construct another 10 kilometre road at the university main campus to enhance teaching and learning.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: