Festac demolition: Court orders LG, traders to maintain status quo

By Bose Adelaja

The matter between Amuwo-Odofin Local Government and the market association of Oyinlola/ Olorunda Market, Festac has taken another dimension as Honourable Justice Ogunsanya of the High Court of Justice, Ikeja has ordered parties in the suit filed by Olorunda-Oyinlola market men and women to maintain “status quo” pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction by the Claimants in the suit.

The order was made by the Court on Monday, 25th January 2021 after the Court heard Adesina Ogunlana, the lead Counsel to the Claimants who informed the Court that the 1st Defendant, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area had gone ahead to demolish the Olorunda -Oyinlola Market, which is the subject matter of the suit.

Mr. Ogunlana informed the Court about the resort to self-help by the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government and the agonies the Claimants have gone through due to the destruction of the market.

It will be recalled that the substantive suit with Suit Number ID/9827/LMW/2020 was filed primarily to challenge the defendants from displacing them from their market, built by private means as well as to restrain Amuwo Odofin Local Government, the Federal Housing Authority (the actual landlords of the land on which the Market is sitting) and Lagos State Government in the suit from demolishing the Market among other reliefs.

The matter was filed on 8th December 2020.

However, on 12th December 2020, the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area under the leadership of Valentine Oluwaseyi Buraimoh went ahead, despite the pendency of the suit to demolish the market and properties worth over N25billion naira.

The members of the Olorunda/ Oyinlola market expressed their determination to see the matter to the very end and advised the defendants, particularly the first defendant (Amuwo Odofin LG ) to respect the ruling of the court in the matter

Further proceedings in the matter was adjourned to 22nd February 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

