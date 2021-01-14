Federal University Wukari SSANU Chair decries IPPIS performance

Kindly Share This Story:

…leads member on 3-day nationwide protest

The Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Federal University Wukari, FUW, branch, Comrade Stephen Egah Tadawus has expressed disappointment over the performance of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, introduced by the Federal Government saying it has been shortchanging the unions through arbitrary, inconsistent and irregular payment regimes.

Comrade Tadawus who spoke yesterday in Wukari when he led his members to join their counterparts across the country in the 3-day protest as directed by the National Leadership of the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU.

Speaking on the issues in dispute Comrade Tadawus frowned at government’s inability to pay the arrears of minimum wage owed his members.

He also decried the nonpayment of backlog of arrears of earned allowance owed his members and frowned at the skewed sharing formula adopted in the recently released N40billion to universities.

Lamenting further over the attitude of the federal government to their plight, Comrade Tadawus said “we are equally worried about the nonpayment of retirement benefits to members which is totally unacceptable,” he said.

According to him, “for too long government had taken the non teaching staff unions in the universities for a ride by signing Memorandum of Understanding but not respecting the terms.

“If government had been keeping to the agreements, there would have been industrial peace in our citadels of learning,” he added.

The Chairman who also alleged that SSANU’s share of the last tranche of earned allowance released to Federal University Wukari was diverted by the university management, appealed to the relevant authorities to investigate the disbursement of the funds.

The protesting SSANU members who sang solidarity songs bore placards some of which read, “Federal Government rectify every inconsistency in IPPIS payments”, “pay us our minimum wage arrears,” and “pay us our earned allowance” among others.

