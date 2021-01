Famers/Herders clashes: Olubadan sues for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has called on farmers and herders in Ibarapa area of Oyo State and Nigeria, in general, to live in harmony for the unity and development of Nigeria.

Adetunji gave the advice on Saturday during the Royal Festival of Praise organised by the Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Church in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had as its theme” The Gathering of Kings to Praise the King of Kings”.

Olubadan, represented by Mogaji Okiti-Aresa, Chief Adeshina Olatunji, said blaming a particular ethnic group for insecurity in the country would only further breed disunity in the country and should not be allowed.

Adetunji called on Nigerians to support the security agencies in the country in tackling criminal activities and refrain from taking laws into their own hands.

The Olubadan also called on religious leaders and traditional leaders to complement government’s efforts in preaching unity in their various domain and constantly pray for peace and unity of the country.

” As leaders, it does not mean we are above God, traditional rulers, religious leaders should know that they are not God and we must lead our people in a Godly manner,” Oba Adetunji said.

The traditional ruler said that Nigeria needs prayer now more than ever before for peace, growth and development of the country.

Also speaking at the programme, the Alakola of Akola Ijesa, Oba Festus Adeyemi, said, as traditional rulers, they would continue to do their best in sensitising their people on the need to allow for peace in the country.

Adeyemi called on the youths to be the focus and shun acts that would jeopardise the existing units in the country.

Also commenting, Bishop Donald Oyewande, said the Royal Festival of Praise intends to let the traditional rulers be aware that only God enthroned and needed to be appreciated and praised at all times.

Oyewande said that traditional rulers need to learn and gather to pray for their community and as well educate their followers on the need for peace.

The bishop said that traditional rulers must be the eye and ear of the government in their various domain for the development of their communities.

The General Overseer of Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Church, Supreme Archbishop Emmanuel Powerson, called on the traditional rulers to move closer to God and embrace God the more.

” I encourage you to seek God, even in the corner of your bedroom.

“The position you occupy is given to you by God and not by any mankind and I encourage you to unite and assist one another,” Powerson said.

The Bishop further prayed for peace and security of the country.

NAN reports that in attendance at the programme were some traditional rulers from the South-West States among whom are the Olu of Akinbo Kingdom, Oba Rasheed Balogun, Onilaje of Ilaje- Ijesa, Oba Makanjuola Afolabi.

