FA Cup: Solskjaer deploys Ighalo against Watford

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Odion Ighalo is expected to be involved in some capacity, most likely as a substitute, in tonight’s Emirates FA Cup third-round clash against Watford at Old Trafford.

The former Nigeria international has struggled for game time since the arrival of Uruguay marksman Edinson Cavani and has not figured for the Red Devils since his late introduction in a 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on December 2.

ALSO READ: Glasgow Rangers keen on extending Balogun stay

It would be an emotional game for the Shanghai Shenhua loanee if the Norwegian football tactician keeps to his promise of fielding the number 25 who spent two and a half seasons at Watford, scoring 39 goals in 100 appearances.

Solskjaer said: “Odion, it’s special for him against Watford, he will be involved, he’s in the squad, he’s been training really well, he was the top scorer in round-robin we just finished.

“He’s not lost any of his quality, it’s been difficult for him to be out of the squad as many times because he did really well up until the summer.

“This season he’s not had as many opportunities and not let himself down as a professional and a human being.

“He’s always a positive influence in the dressing room. Hopefully I don’t need to put him on that we need goals, but hopefully he can join in”.

Of his 23 appearances for Manchester United to date, Ighalo has been named in the starting lineup on seven occasions, including twice in the Emirates FA Cup.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: