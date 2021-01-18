Ereyitomi felicitates with Arenyeka at 55

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi felicitates with Barr. Val Arenyeka as he marks his 55th birthday Anniversary yesterday.

The lawmaker extolled Barr. Arenyeka who’s also the Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, Delta State Chapter on his joyous attainment of 55 years, he described Arenyeka as a true party man who’s dogged and has displayed colossal party leadership prowess to the admiration of everyone.

While wishing the Delta Deputy PDP Chairman more successes as he move on in his new age as senior citizen of Nigeria, Ereyitomi wished him well as he celebrates his fabulous birthday anniversary.

Ereyitomi in a statement made available to journalists through his Spokesman, Amb. Dr. Tonyin Agbolaya and his Senior Legislative Aide, Barr. Alex Gbiwen praised the qualities of B Arenyeka and wished him more wisdom in life and in piloting the affairs of the party as well as good health and more joyous graceful years to celebrate.

According to the statement, Hon. Ereyitomi on behalf of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs conveyed his goodwill message to the celebrant, Arenyeka who’s also fondly called Oghoyon on his 55th birthday anniversary birthd

