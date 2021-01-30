Breaking News
Translate

Ereyitomi condoles with Okowa over father’s death

On 6:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has commiserated with the  Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his entire family over the demise of their father Pa. Arthur Okowa Thursday January 28, 2021.

 Ereyitomi  described Sir Arthur Okowa as a true politician in their time whose political prowess his son the governor took over and has displayed sagacity in the administration of the state ,  adding that late Pa. Okowa  lived a good life and will be happy with the legacies he has left behind .

READ ALSOFitch Report: It ‘ll be immoral for CBN to deny govt financial support,say ethnic youth leaders

The Lawmaker commiserated with the number one citizen of Delta State saying Papa will be happy over peace and legacies he has witnessed in the state as well as the political stability in the state under his son Governor Okowa.

 Ereyitomi in a statement , while condoling with Delta Governor Okowa and his family prayed that God be with the family and  grant Pa. Okowa eternal rest.

He enjoined Warri Federal constituents to join in praying for Governor Okowa, his family as Deltans mourn the departure of the Okowa’s octogenarian and family icon.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!