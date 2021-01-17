EndSARS: NAGAFF decries alleged assault on articulated trucks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, yesterday, decried what it described as incessant assault afflicted on members of its association by officers of the disbanded Presidential Taskforce in the Apapa Port, Lagos.

It also said described port congestion as man-made, accusing taskforce officers of taking advantage of truck drivers.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, President of NAGAFF, Umeadi Emmanuel, said men of the task force were creating more problems in Apapa.

His words: “If the Presidential Taskforce had been truly disbanded, why would the members be assaulting our members unjustly and damaging articulated trucks. They have long overstayed. They should be removed.”

“They assaulted five of our association truck drivers on Friday.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP, should change every police officer at the Apapa port. My association and other people have evidence against them.

“I am saying this with bitterness. The police do not have the right to determine the truck that enters port. It is not their job. NPA staff and NAGAFF staff are trained because it is part of their job.”

