End of APGA has come in Anambra — Etiaba, APC guber aspirant

By Anayo Okoli

AHEAD of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, a leading governorship aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progress Congress, APC, Chief Ben Etiaba has predicted that APGA has come to a dead-end in the State, saying that the state needs a new direction of leadership.

Etiaba, a Chartered Account, said that the late Premier of Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara is his hero, saying that he is going to Anambra to replicate the monumental development projects Okpara brought to the Eastern region that opened up the place.

According to him, Okpara succeeded because he was not greedy and materialistic, insisting “if I succeed, I will be like M. I. Okpara”.

“M. I. Okpara is my hero; he was a Premier without greed, he was not materialistic. He was only interested to leave legacies and he succeeded.

“Materialism is the reason why our leaders fail. If I succeed to be the governor of Anambra State, I will be like M. I. Okpara. I will run an open door government. I will implement a policy of back to basics.

“Things are not working properly in Anambra. How can the Enugu state report more IGR than Anambra? Something is wrong somewhere. I will never compromise anything against the interest of the State.

“I will ensure that our people are not overtaxed. We will tax properly, collect properly and the taxes are accounted for properly.

“The case of Onitsha is a sad one; Onitsha needs to be cleaned up. In fact, I will like to be judged by cleaning up Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi and Ekwuluobia”, Etiaba said.

He said that Anambra “need a candidate who has integrity, who has exhibited competence, not a money issue. We should not overplay the role of money in politics. And people have also come to realize that it is usually the party but the candidate that matters”.

Etiaba said that APGA has lost its glory in the state, saying it will come to an end this year. “After 16 years, APGA has come to an end in Anambra State, my prediction is that APC will win Anambra who never played politics before will be the best option, that person must not be materialistic”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

