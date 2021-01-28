Egypt flags off COVID-19 vaccination exercise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

Egypt has flagged off its COVID-19 immunisation programme making it one of the first countries in Africa to vaccinate its citizens, with a doctor and a nurse receiving the Chinese-made Sinopharm jab.

Egypt, with over 100 million people, received its first batch of the vaccine in December.

The inoculation will be available to all health workers for free.

People with chronic diseases and the elderly will be next in line for the jab, but citizens who have the means should pay for the vaccine in the coming months.

Egypt has registered over 160,000 novel coronavirus infections, including nearly 9,000 deaths. Health officials have warned that low testing rates mean the real number could be at least 10 times higher.

Cairo has deals to receive vaccine shipments from British, Chinese, and Russian firms, for a total of around 100 million doses, mostly of the AstraZeneca/Oxford jab, via the Gavi vaccine alliance, with the aim of inoculating 20 percent of its population.

Egypt is planning on producing a vaccine locally, with a view to distributing it to the rest of the continent, without providing details on which vaccine.

Vanguard News Nigeria

