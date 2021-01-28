EFCC arrests 2 brothers, 6 others in Osogbo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested eight men suspected to be internet fraudsters in Osogbo, Osun State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwajuren and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The statement said among the suspects were two brothers and six others arrested during an early morning raid on their hideout at Ayegbami area of the ancient town.

It said that operatives of the commission had kept surveillance on the suspects for days after receiving intelligence about their alleged use of the internet for criminal acts.

Among the items recovered from the suspects include two cars, laptops and phones.

The anti-graft agency said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

