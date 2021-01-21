Edo lawmaker condemns killings in community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo II constituency in the Edo state House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje has condemned the recent killing of two young men in his constituency one in Ososo who was said to have been stabbed to death and another in Igarra that was reportedly shot.

The two deaths are currently being investigated by the Area Command and the Divisional Police Office both in Igarra headquarter of Akoko-Edo local government area.

A statement issued yesterday by Agbaje described the violence that has creeped into the area as worrisome just as he condoled with the families of the deceased.

READ ALSO Please vacate our premises, Shell begs disabled persons

He said “Within a span of 48hrs, two young promising men were brought down in the most gruesome manner. The first incident was at Ososo, a hitherto calm and peaceful community and the other at Igarra, the home center for all Akoko-Edo people and a land where peace and love is firmly rooted irrespective of the various sentiments we share and hold.

“These two unfortunate occurrences are really shocking and highly condemnable. This indicates a clear departure from the culture and tradition of brotherhood and communal living enjoyed from generation to generation.

There can be no justification for taking the life of another being, as such, no effort should be spared in pursuing the full course of justice. I commiserate with, and express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and communities. I pray to God to comfort them and give them strength at these low times. May God have mercy on the souls of the departed and grant them eternal rest.

“I wish to appeal strongly to the conscience and reasoning of everyone who harbour violent tendencies to have a rethink and purge themselves of such, as violence in any form has never settled any issue. Violence leaves in its trail, destruction, pains and sorrow. It is unfortunate that this is happening at a time when humanity is facing the worst crisis of survival, too many lives are lost on a daily basis due to multiple causes yet we still can unnecessarily and deliberately waste human lives by our own hands.”

He urged the families and those who have information to support investigations into the killings.

Kindly Share This Story: