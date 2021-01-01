Edo APC carpets PDP’s claim on security

Kindly Share This Story:



APC obsessed – Nehikhare

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday carpeted the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Hon Tony Aziegbemi’s recent claims that Governor Godwin Obaseki has put finishing touches to new security strategies to tackle cases of insecurity in the state.

Chairman of the APC, Col David Imuse (rtd) in a statement yesterday described the claim by Aziegbemi that Obaseki was having sleepless nights over how to secure the state as a huge slap on the sensibilities of Edo people.

He said the PDP should tell the governor that the security votes “of over N700million” he collects monthly from Edo State coffers, is solely for funding security agencies in the state, and that his refusing to deploy it to fund security agencies is what is fuelling insecurity in the state.

“Edo people want an all year round security rather than such unrealistic ad hoc plans.

“The PDP should have known like the Governor that the potentials of Edo state economically, are huge, but their handling of the current security situation in the state has made the realisation of these potentials unrealistic and unattainable”.

Imuse said the APC believed that the Police in Edo State need adequate materials and institutional support and that the State government has the means and can afford it.

“As for the Community Policing Programme involving Neighborhood Watch and Vigilante groups which have been established and are successfully operating in other parts of the country, all Edo state needs is to replicate the same for her Rural and Urban areas”.

But in his reaction, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare described the APC as being obsessed with the issue of security vote as he challenged Imuse to provide evidence of security votes being misused by Obaseki.

He said “The APC does not seem to understand the security architecture of the country. As it is right now, Edo State government has done more than any other state government in bringing community policing to the people, it has even graduated over 800 people in what has been termed the constabulary which is part of the community policing.

“We also have units of vigilantes all across the state that report to the traditional institutions in the localities but these are issues we don’t want to make public but I can tell you that we are already getting results, the strategy is already bearing fruits as a lot of criminals are being apprehended and the crime rate within the metropolis is being checked, the conventional police is also involved in the process since after the EndSARS protests.

