Ebonyi police command gets new Commissioner

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The new Commissioner of Police deployed to Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Aliyu Garba, on Monday resumed at the Command Headquarters in Abakaliki.

The former CP Philip Sule Maku who was redeployed to Force Headquarters, Abuja, hails from Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

The new Commissioner of Police holds a Master of Art in International law and Diplomacy from the University of Science and Technology, Port-Harcourt River State.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Odah Loveth Obianuju, CP Garba is the 24th Commissioner of Police posted to the State since its creation in 1996.

The statement read in part: “To the glory of God and courtesy of the Inspector General of Police, he is the Number Twenty Fourth (24th) Commissioner of Police of Ebonyi State Command, since the creation of the State in 1996.

“A graduate of the prestigious University of Sokoto with a Bachelor of Arts in History, who was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in the year 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP) at Police Academy (Annex) Kaduna State, trained for Eighteen months and was posted to Oyo State Command as Admin Officer. He was later transferred to Niger State Command where he became the Adie-Camp (ADC) to the first Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency Dr Musa Inuwa.

“CP ALIYU GARBA a proudly Nigerian, has served in various capacities of the Force and has also attended several Professional Courses in Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention/Control and Management within and outside the Country which include Centre for Excellence and stability Police Unit (COASPU), Vicenza, Italy, Cybersecurity Course Shanghai China.

“Advance detective course Police Staff College Jos, Special Anti-Robbery Course Staff College Jos, Junior Command Course Police Staff College Jos etc.

“In his sojourn, in this enviable career, he has held several sensitive positions. Before his deployment to Ebonyi State, he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police Welfare, Department of Finance and Administration, Force Headquarters, Abuja, DCP Research and Planning Force Headquarters, Abuja, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos.

“Assistant Commissioner of Police in-charge Area Command Headquarters Railway Ibadan, The Area Commander Bori River State, The Area Commander Port-Harcourt, he was also the Assistant Commissioner in Agodi Area Command Headquarters Oyo State, 2i/c State CID Bauchi State Command.

He was the Divisional Police Officer Okrika, Diobu, special Area, Bonny Island and many other Police Divisions in River State Command, among others.

“CP ALIYU GARBA has successfully coordinated and supervised Tactical and Intelligence Response Team Operations which led to the arrest of high profile criminals and recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

“He was the Officer-in-charge Anti-Robbery Squad, State CID Port Port-Harcourt. Special Enquiry Bureau (SEB), O/C Anti-Robbery Squad, O/C X-Squad Minna Niger State.

“He has also participated in a peacekeeping mission in Rwanda, Angola and has also served in United Nations Verification Mission. He was one of the participants of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre Accra Gana.

“A thorough breed and highly dedicated officer with sound managerial ability who believes in strong Police Institution as an indispensable tool for sustainable Economic growth in Nigeria.”

