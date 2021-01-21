Ebonyi judge recuses self from PDP Caretaker Committee’s dissolution matter

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Vincent Nwanchor handling the case concerning the dissolution of the Ebonyi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Working Committee has announced his recusal from the matter.

Nwanchor announced his withdrawal from the case on Wednesday after hearing an application by Counsel for PDP, Mr Mudi Erhenede, asking him to recuse himself from the matter taking place at the Abakiliki High Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the former Chairman of the committee, Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, had gone to court to challenge the committee’s dissolution by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The NWC reportedly dissolved the Ebonyi working committee of the party shortly after Gov. David Umahi’s defection to APC.

Erhenede told the court that the application seeking the judge’s recusal from the matter was meant to ensure fair hearing and justice.

According to Erhenede, it is proper for the lower Court to recuse self from entertaining the matter, pending the determination of the Appeal Court on the matter

Announcing his withdrawal, the judge said: “Listening to the PDP’s application and all sides of the matter, I withdraw myself from further trial.

“I will transfer the matter to the state Chief Judge, who will decide on the next step.”

A leading Counsel in Nwebonyi’s legal team, Mr Roy Umahi, told NAN that he was optimistic that his client would get justice in the matter.

“The court has decided and we are waiting for the next action on the matter,” Umahi said.

