Early morning fire kills 3 siblings in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

An early Monday morning fire incident has claimed the lives of three members of the same family in Rijiyar Zaki, Ungoggo local government area of Kano State.

The fire incident which occurred around 3:18 am is said to have razed the ground floor building and leaving the persons (occupants) trapped indoor.

The spokesperson of the Kano State fire services, Sa’idu Muhammad who confirmed the incident to Vanguard on Monday said it deployed it rescue team to the scene, quenched the fire and rescued the victims to the hospital.

Also read:

Muhammad further said upon arriving the hospital the victims were confirmed dead.

According to him, “At about 3:18 am, we received a distress call through Malam Salisu Muhammad informing us of fire incident at Rijiyar Zaki (Rumfar Shehu) Ungoggo local government area of the state.

“Upon receiving the call, we deployed our officers with appliances from Rijiyar Zaki fire division to the scene of the incident where we discovered it was a building of ground floor that was razed.

“Our officers controlled and quenched the fire. The three victims trapped were rescued and taken to Murtala Muhammad Hospital for medical attention where they were confirmed dead.

“The victims, Hauwa Musa, 25, Mubarak Musa, 13, and Salamatu Musa, 20 were members of the same family.

“Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“Let me also use this opportunity to advise members of the general public to especially during this harmattan season handle fire with care to avoid inferno,” Muhammad however pleaded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: