DR Congo prime minister resigns after censure

Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba

DR Congo’s prime minister, Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, resigned on Friday, the presidency said, a move enabling President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint his own premier supported by a new parliamentary majority.

Presidency spokesman Giscard Kusema told AFP that Illunga “said he had drawn the consequences of the developing political situation.”

Ilunga, a close ally to former president Joseph Kabila whose supporters have been in a power struggle with Tshisekedi, was constitutionally required to resign after being censured by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

