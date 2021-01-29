DR Congo prime minister resigns after censure

Kindly Share This Story:

DR Congo’s prime minister, Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, resigned on Friday, the presidency said, a move enabling President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint his own premier supported by a new parliamentary majority.

Presidency spokesman Giscard Kusema told AFP that Illunga “said he had drawn the consequences of the developing political situation.”

Ilunga, a close ally to former president Joseph Kabila whose supporters have been in a power struggle with Tshisekedi, was constitutionally required to resign after being censured by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: