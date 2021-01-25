Kindly Share This Story:

Rev. Tajan Moltok, the Resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, Jos, Plateau, has urged Christians not to take laws into their hands when betrayed by people.

The cleric gave the admonition on Sunday in Jos during the church Anointing and Impartation Service.

“Do not take laws into your hands when people betray you. They would meet God, do not revenge, condemn or harm them physically, you may end up with a jail term.

“’ Pray to God to avenge for you,” the pastor advised.

His sermon was entitled ”Impartation By The Word“.

Moltok said to have impartation in life, Christians should not betray God and man because of the consequences.

“Do not betray the trust imposed on you by people and the system. When you betray God, it kills you faster,” he said.

He said people betrayed those who had invested in them in education and business with the notion of being smart, saying they were putting their lives at risk.

The pastor said people might make money faster through betrayal but it had grave repercussions which might be sickness, vulnerability to kidnapping and financial losses, among others.

He urged Christians to ensure that nothing became a barrier for their service to God and not to use God’s blessings as an excuse of not having time to serve Him.

