DK Regan plans to impress with new EP

By Ayo Onikoyi

A new Afro-pop artiste, Dike Bright Nnamdi, also known as DK Regan is upbeat about his chances to make a big mark in the music industry and has revealed his plans to drop his first body of work, an EP.

According to him, the proposed project would be his way to consolidate on the success of his latest single titled “Big Chief”.

For the song, the D’Grange Record acts teamed up with Jaysynths, the wave-making producer critical to the success of hits by Teni such as “Case” and “Uyo Meyo”.

A video of the song shot abroad by director, Mose Visual, is also receiving rotation on satellite TV and digital platforms.

He reveals: “I see my music and brand as one of the biggest in the future because of what I know I carry and ready to deliver.

“My goal is to use my music to reach out to society, send positive messages and help calm the trouble hearted.”

Speaking on his forthcoming EP, “Working with the right talents” on my projects is non-negotiable for me.

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but I want music fans to watch out for the type of song that will blow their minds.

“I think those who have seen my song, Big Chief, which by the way is available on YouTube and digital stores can relate with my confidence. I am in this game to leave a big mark.”

On stars he admires, DK Regan said: “I love MI Abaga, Wizkid, Tekno, Davido, Drake and Lil Wayne with due respect to names of other artistes who are not mentioned by me.

“All these artistes bring life into their music and their passion for what they do is exceptional. I would like to collaborate with Burna Boy, Wizkid and other top artistes in the music industry.

“The reason is because they will help bring out the best in me thereby igniting my passion,” he disclosed.

The Afro Pop artiste was born into a family of six, and raised in the city of Benin, Edo State.

“I used to sing in the choir back then. In those days, I used to have a friend, who, together we travelled to a few local areas in Edo State to do some performances.

“I have been singing from a very young age and I believe that the time has come for me to bring my artistry to fruition.

“I believe the time is now to make a mark and take a stand.

“I am someone that is very persistent and consistent because I believe in the famous saying by Napoleon Hill ‘what the mind of man can conceive, the hand of man can achieve’.

“I’m a very disciplined and humble young man with great respect for my predecessors. This is one thing that has been keeping me going.

“I believe this positive attitude will one day take me to great heights in my career and aspirations,” DK Regan.

