Deprive yourself for needy, NNPC boss charges wealthy Nigerians

By Dennis Agbo

The General Manager, Strategy and Planning at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr Marcel Amu has asked wealthy Nigerians to strive and deprive themselves of some comfort in order to help the less privileged citizens.

Amu said that on his own, he has vowed never to live in luxury while those around him remained poor, adding that he has dedicated his life to the service of the society geared towards reducing poverty among the people.

Amu spoke at Aku, Igboetiti local government area of Enugu state, during a civic reception and conferment of Chieftaincy title of Ikeoha on him by the traditional ruler of Akutara-Enu, Aku autonomous community, HRH Igwe James Eleam.

He called on Nigerians, especially wealthy individuals to take care of the less privileged persons around them, so as to reduce poverty and make life more meaningful.

Amu said: “I have vowed in my life that I can never live in luxury when those around me are poor. I will always share what I have with the needy. Coincidentally, my wife and children, I deprive them a lot of comforts to ensure that we touch lives in society. I would like others to join me in this battle to eliminate poverty in our land. With your cooperation, I believe we can achieve a better society”.

Expressing surprise with the award, Amu who is the founder of Janet Amu Foundation (JAF) stated further: “I never expected it. I was doing ordinary things the way it appealed to me. I am a member of the St. Jude’s society in the Catholic Church and I know that helping the needy is our main objective. I will just like to thank all the organizers of this occasion for deeming me worthy to be here today and seeing me honoured and to pledge that it will spur me into doing more”.

President General, Nua Ohaebia General Assembly (NOGA), Chief Matthias Uba, said that the award of the chieftaincy title was based on the many philanthropic works and empowerment programmes Amu had executed in the community.

“We are happy to give you this honour and we are happy to have in our midst and also proud of you for having shown dedication and steadfastness and an ability to rise to occasions which will surely serve as a motivation to many of our teeming youths and indigent students as it shows that dreams can turn to possibilities, if only we dare to dream.

“Indeed many lives have been touched most especially through your philanthropy, the Janet Amu Foundation (JAF), with trailblazing successes. We, therefore, have no doubts that more lives will be touched and uplifted with you like the instrument. We commend you and wish you well and pray for your continued successes and well being in all spheres that you traverse”, he said

He, however, requested assistance in the building of a Civic hall for their events, a youth skill acquisition centre, more empowerment programme as well as jobs for its teeming youths.

While praising Amu for excelling in community service, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Henry Okolie –Abor said such virtues should be emulated by all and sundry to move the society forward.

“Marcel is a great man and somebody who has always identified with his people. I am very proud of him for the numerous community-based projects that he has embarked upon. His scholarship and welfare programme for his community and it is on the basis that we travelled from very far and wide to felicitate with him and his family for this honour bestowed on him. Marcel is a great man, his promotion as General Manager in NNPC is a promotion that was based on hard work and the great things he had done. We pray that God will continue to sustain him. We keep praying that he will be a beacon of light for this community”

