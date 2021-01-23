Delta: Seplat debunks agreement with Ikweghwu community

Kindly Share This Story:

…says they are working to amicably resolve their demands

By Paul Olayemi

Seplat Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, on Friday said they are working to resolve issues that have led to some members of Ikweghwu community in Amukpe, Delta State, staging a protest at the company warehouse, denying having any agreement with the community.

On Thursday, hundreds of protesters from the community had stormed Seplat warehouse in the vicinity demanding for jobs and infrastructure development.

The protesters listed lack of Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, no allocation of jobs, oppression and intimidation from the management of the company, amongst others.

However, reacting to media reports on the protest, in a press statement signed by Mr Stanley Opara, Manager, Corporate Communications, External Affairs & Communications, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, he stated that the company is unaware of such agreement, but currently in talks with the community for a peaceful settlement.

The Statement read: “COMMUNITY PROTEST AT SEPLAT WAREHOUSE IKWEGHWU- AMUKPE

“On the morning of January 21, 2021, some Ikweghwu community members in Amukpe, Delta State led a protest in front of the Seplat Warehouse located in the community. The protesting community members alleged that Seplat was yet to implement purported agreements recently reached with the community in a meeting held at the Palace of the Orodje of Okpe concerning a quota system for providing employment at the Seplat Warehouse and contract awards to the community.

“Seplat is not aware of any such agreements but is currently in discussions with the Ikweghwu community to amicably resolve their demands.

“Since inception, our communities have remained our critical stakeholder, and we remain committed to our prime objective of creating a highly beneficial relationship with our communities. Our commitment is demonstrated in the strong partnerships built by Seplat with its communities in the Niger Delta over a decade of operations, resulting in a stable operating environment for the Company.

