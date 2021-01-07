Delta Monarch gives scholarship to 48 students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

The Traditional Ruler of Akugbene-Mien kingdom, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Pere Luke SP Kalanama VIII, has given scholarship to 48 students of the Kingdom.

The Monarch who made the presentation at the annual praise service of the Kingdom, extolled the giant strides of the State Government in the Educational Sector.

Pere Kalanama VIII, who is the 2nd Vice Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, described the educational advancement of rural communities under the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Administration as unequalled in the history of the state.

Saying that Government had raised the bar in the development of infrastructure and provision of essential learning materials at all levels of the state school system, he said; ”Governor Okowa has been supportive to the success of the scholarship scheme which I initiated to assist my people in their educational pursuits”.

While urging the people to remain committed and resolute in embrasing government policies and programs, the Monarch told the people of the Kingdom to continue to leave in peace with their Neighbours.

He recounted Gods’ blessings and mercies in 2020 inspite of the challenges of the year occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, charging Nigerians to have faith in God.

He held that God have solutions to the multi facetted problems and challenges facing mankind and the world at large.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Scholarship Scheme, Mr Flemming Kata said the educational programme was initiated by the king to aid the educational advancement of indigenes of the kingdom.

Kata said 48 Students received the award last year alone, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to over 100 since inception of the Scholarship program eight years ago.

Vanguard News Nigeria

