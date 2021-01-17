Delta HoS challenges civil servants on devotion, quality

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State has commenced a seven-week compulsory leadership course for 198 senior management staff of the state civil service at the threshold of Salary Grade level 15, with a call on participants to exhibit “uncommon devotion beyond their normal call of duties, for the collective good of the state”.

The state Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko, declared open the 16th edition of the course on Friday in Asaba, the state capital.

He said the course was designed to build a highly aware and diverse crop of superior civil servants with varied multi-skill sets and superior leadership qualities.

Bayoko, while highlighting some of the advantages of the programme, disclosed that the course was expected to place the officers in a vantage position that would enable them to provide the needed leadership required in advancing the core values the civil service was known for.

READ ALSO:

The Head of Service hailed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his firm and dogged support towards the continuous and successful organisation of the programme yearly.

He said: “The programme provides a platform for you as Senior Management staff to brainstorm and interact positively on various ways of improving productivity and enhanced service delivery.”

Earlier, Director-General of the Administrative College of Nigeria, ASCON, Mrs. Cecilia Gayya, represented by Mr. Goodluck Audu, commended Delta State government for sustaining the programme for the past 15 years.

She stated that the course was aimed at preparing participants for higher responsibilities and performance, as well as equip them with the requisite knowledge, skills and attitude for effective performance on their job.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: