Crossover Protest: Take it Back Movement demands Sowore, others’ release

By Dapo Akinrefon

A United States group, Take It Back, Movement, TIB, yesterday, called on the Federal Government release Mr. Omoyele Sowore and four other pro-democracy and rights activists that were arrested on New Year eve during the #CrossoverWithProtest.

The group, in a statement, by its director of communications, Oladotun Ogunleye, expressed sadness over what it termed the unchangeable leopard spots of the Nigeria Police Force.

It also vowed not to back down from its self-assigned task of restoring Nigeria to an egalitarian society.

The statement reads: “The EndSARS protest that gave Nigeria a bad image on the international scene was caused by police brutality and it has not being brought to a proper closure befitting of a democratic society. The Nigerian government is still battling the negative impact of its handling of that protest.

“The Nigeria Police is deaf and blind to all that is happening or it is daft how to internalise the dynamics of these happenings. Otherwise, another illegal arrest of peaceful protesters should not be on its to-do list at all.

“The group, therefore, demands an unconditional and immediate release of Mr. Sowore and others that were arrested with him because Nigeria’s economy is too fragile and the political stability too weak to start the New Year on a rancorous note.

“For the umpteenth time, we want to inform that Nigeria Police that protests are not illegal, as the courts have ruled, and the only job of the police during any protest is to protect the protesters and maintain law and order.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

