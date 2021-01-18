COVID-19 spike: Sanwo-Olu directs 57 LGA bosses, monarchs to embark on public sensitization

Kindly Share This Story:

…Disinfection of council secretariats too

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed chairmen of the 57 councils as well as council of traditional rulers, and chiefs across the state to commence a massive sensitisation on prevention of COVID-19 pandemic as part of precautionary measures to combat the second wave of the virus in the state.

The exercise which would include: members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council, Sanwo-Olu, also urged chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, to commence decontamination of their various domains.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Council of Obas and Chiefs, LG/LCDA Chairmen, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council, reiterated that those measures have become expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infection.

Lawal, therefore, stressed the need to ensure members of their communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus such as; the wearing of facemasks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

While commending stakeholders for their support at the wake of the pandemic in the year 2020, the commissioner, assured that with the support of the citizens of Lagos state, the state will emerge out of the health challenge stronger with better health structures and with a prosperous economy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: