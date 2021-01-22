COVID-19: Ondo First Lady calls on education stakeholders to prioritise hygiene

Kindly Share This Story:

As pupils, students return to classroom

By Gabriel Ewepu

The First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu–Akeredolu, has called on education stakeholders in the State to prioritise personal hygiene in line with COVID-19 preventive measures.

Anyanwu–Akeredolu gave the advice as schools in the State resumed on Monday, January 2021 for academic activities, and also warned that carelessness would lead to devastating effects on the health of pupils and students if prevention and safety measures are discarded, especially as the second wave of COVID-19 rages.

She said: “Healthy living among students and teachers is critical to educational advancement.

“Government would continue to give priority to the health of stakeholders in the sector, particularly towards safeguarding them from contracting the dreaded virus or turn the school to an epicenter.

“This is one of the most challenging periods in the history of mankind, as humans continue to compete for sanity, serenity, and safety between its daily routine and the current challenge ravaging its environment.”

The First Lady made it clear that the current second wave of the virus has no prediction yet from being over, therefore called on citizens of the State to adhere to safety measures as they are expected to take responsibility for their health and families including public places they find themselves in order to curb the spread of the virus by complying with safety guidelines.

However, she enjoined pupils and students to focus on their academics and not be distracted by the virus, but simply keep staying safe while learning.

Vanguard News Nigeria

