COVID-19: No lockdown for now ― FG

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Minister of the Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday, said the economic and social implications may make it difficult for the Federal Government to impose another lockdown in the country.

The Minister, who addressed newsmen in Lagos, however, urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said: “I don’t think there is anywhere the Federal Government said it will impose another lockdown. However, the Federal Government is not happy that Nigerians are not observing all COVID-19 protocols like washing of hands and wearing of facemasks.

The Federal Government is aware of the economic and social implications of having another lockdown. The Federal Government will, however, urge Nigeria s to follow all COVID-19 protocols.”

