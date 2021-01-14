COVID-19: NARSDA develops disinfection tunnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) has unveiled its newly developed Disinfection Tunnel to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Unveiling the new technology, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said the development of the Disinfection Tunnel was in line with the Ministry’s drive to develop non-pharmaceutical measures to checkmate the spread of COVID-19.

He called on the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to invest in the production and commercialisation of indigenous technology so as to improve the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

According to him, the Disinfection Tunnel will further help in domesticating the technology in Nigeria.

‘‘The development of the Disinfection Tunnel, is in line with the Ministry’s drive to develop non-pharmaceutical measures to checkmate the spread of COVID-19.

“We have been emphasising the use of non-pharmaceutical measures to really control the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria”.

In line with the economic diversification and job creation programme of the current administration, Dr. Onu further called on investors to commercialise the Disinfection Tunnel and make it available for Nigerian and International markets.

The Minister hailed the Designers and Engineers of (NARSDA) for locally sourcing materials used in the design and development of the tunnel, adding that the tunnel showcases the innovative spirit of Nigerians in the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Earlier in his address, , the Acting Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) Dr. Francis Chizea, said that the Disinfection Tunnel will further help in domesticating the technology in Nigeria.

He further explained that the cost of the tunnel’s production was half the cost of buying or importing such technology from abroad, adding that interested organizations seeking to purchase the Tunnel are assured of one year warranty.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: