Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Confirmed cases in Africa pass 3m

On 1:47 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

We'll enforce COVID-19 regulation on transporters, commuters— VIS Lagos DirectorThe number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent has reached 3,021,769 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 72,121.

READ ALSO: NIN registration: Delta residents lament shut down of exercise

A total of 2,450,492 people were infected with COVID-19 and have recovered across the continent as of Sunday morning.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and Ethiopia. NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!