By Adesina Wahab

For the fight against corruption to be effective in the country, public office holders including judges should declare their assets every two years, and also publish the same in national newspapers for the public to see.

The Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Dr Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, who said this in his New Year message, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example by doing the above.

The cleric opined that until this is done, the much-touted fight against corruption in the country would remain a mirage.

The message was made available to our correspondent on Sunday.

The cleric also called on the government to install CCTV camera at every roadblock mounted by the police, Customs and members of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to stop extortion of innocent Nigerians on the highway.

Prophet Alao, who noted that President Buhari was doing his best to fight corruption in Nigeria, said the fight was still far from being won but the biannual public declaration assets would help him in the fight.

He said, “We must do some things differently this year to get a result. I want him to succeed, he cannot afford to fail because his failure is our failure. He should lead all politicians, Ministers, Governors, Commissioners, members of both national and state assemblies including judges at all levels to declare their assets every two years and publish it in two national newspapers. I hope the President will not fail to do this because if Nigeria does not move to kill corruption, it will kill this country”.

The Head of C & S church worldwide also called for the restructuring of the country to recognise regional or zonal federalism, blaming the present political arrangement for the social and economic challenges facing Nigeria.

He added, “I want to urge the President to restructure the country in such a way that we go back to the basis as begotten to us by our founding fathers, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Dr Nnamidi Azikwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo. When a child thinks he is wiser than his parents, there are bound to be problems. Let us go back to regional or zonal federalism.

“There is over-concentration of power and resources at the centre to the detriment of states that should be the epicentre of development. The federal government should shed weight and concentrate on defence, foreign affairs and monetary policies. I support the establishment of State Police but there must be another body like FBI in the United States that will check the excesses of any state government which may want to use State Police for political vengeance.

“We need `to go back to the basis peacefully. We should not go the Russian way, let us sit down and discuss how we want to continue the marriage peacefully”.

Prophet Alao, who said the government should be courageous enough to tell Nigerians the true state of the economy, also urged the President to review the security architecture of Nigeria to stop incessant killings, kidnapping and unwanted destruction of properties that many Nigerians experienced in the year 2020.

Disclosing that the blood of innocent Nigerians shed at the Lekki Toll gate, Lagos State was still crying for justice, the religious leader urged the President to bring those that were responsible to book as restitution for the avoidable killings.

Asking the politicians to ask for forgiveness, because the present economic situation was not the kind of change Nigerians deserved, he advised President Buhari to read some national newspapers that are critical about his government to get views of Nigerians and stop depending on clippings from his aides which were being done from praise singers.

He advised the government to look at credit and lending rate in Nigeria, noting that a “situation where you want to promote cashless policy and you do not encourage savings is counterproductive, the gap between lending and borrowing should not be more than 5 per cent”.

Prophet Alao also advised the government to study the COVID-19 pandemic very well before taking the final decision on the reopening of schools, so as not to endanger the lives of the students.

Vanguard News Nigeria

