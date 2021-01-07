Concerned Nigerians group mourns Esther Uzoma

Kindly Share This Story:

Pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians has condoled with the family of late Barrister Esther Uzoma over the demise of their daughter.

In a condolence message signed by the group’s convener, Deji Adeyanju, it described the late activist as a guiding light and whose “courageous activism changed our nation’s trajectory in tremendous ways.”

The statement reads thus: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Barrister Esther Uzoma’s family and everyone who worked with her.

Barrister Esther Uzoma was a guiding light in the endless search for Gender equality, human rights, Electoral Reforms, justice for women and vulnerable children.

READ ALSO:

She was indeed a distinguished leader in the civil rights movement. She helped break barriers by using education to empower our girls and fight for their rights through the Proactive Gender Initiatives she founded.

There’s no doubt that Uzoma’s courageous activism changed our nation’s trajectory in tremendous ways.

Our dear sister will certainly continue to be an inspiration to all of us at Concerned Nigerians fighting for justice and equality.

May her memory be blessed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: