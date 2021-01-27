Vanguard Logo

CLO hails Buhari for appointing new service chiefs

service chiefs

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new service chiefs to oversee the security of the country.

The chairman of the organisation in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the commendation in Enugu.

Ezekwueme noted that the appointments of new service chiefs were overdue but they were “a step in the right direction.

“It is also in tandem with aspirations of Nigerians.

“I commend President Buhari for listening to the cries and demand for appointment of new service chiefs.

“There is no doubt that the new service chiefs would inject new ideas, energy, zeal and patriotism to improve security architecture of the country’’.

The CLO boss called on the new service chiefs to device strategic plan to tame and decimate the activities of Boko Haram, kidnappers and insurgents.

“Doing this will definitely restore absolute peace and tranquillity in the country,’’ he observed.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointments of Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral A. Z. Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM I.O. Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

