Civil Defence CG bows out, as Madu steps in

By Omeiza Ajayi

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has bowed out of service following the completion of his term of office.

At a brief closed-door ceremony Monday in Abuja, Muhammadu handed over to the Deputy Commandant General DCG, Operations, Hilary Kelechi Madu.

Madu is assuming office after Muhammad’s extended tenure of six months lapsed on Monday, January 18, 2021.

The outgoing CG who hails from Niger state was appointed in July 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Before then, he was he Assistant Commandant General ACG in charge of Procurement at the NSCDC Headquarters.

