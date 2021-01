Kindly Share This Story:

The monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday unanimously voted to retain the monetary policy rate (MPR), which determines interest rate, at 11.5 percent.

TheCable reported that Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN, announced the committee’s decision at the end of its two-day meeting.

READ ALSO:

The committee also retained the Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent and Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 percent.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: