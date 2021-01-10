Kindly Share This Story:

By Patrick Ochoga & Adeniyi Ifetayo

To grow older is truly a gift. It is a gift of time. When the psalmists said God knows every day that is ordained for us when not one of them existed (Psalm 139), it means God has a purpose, and it is our gift to God to find that purpose and to fulfil it, even if we are into our eighth decade of life or beyond.

Thus there cannot possibly be too many celebrations for this man, who deserves to live up to a thousand years should he wish God, who has watched him transmuted all these years to a fountain of wisdom, blessing to his people and gift to humanity, to preserve him.

As Psalm 92:12-15 says, “The righteous flourish like the palm tree and grow like a cedar in Lebanon. They are planted in the house of the Lord; they flourish in the courts of God. They still bear fruit in old age; they are ever full of sap and green, to declare that the Lord is upright; he is my rock, and there is no unrighteousness in him.” And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in all things at all times; having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.

Every day brings stories about people who have lived long and distinguished themselves among their contemporaries. So also, every year people on their birthdays anniversaries blow hundreds of thousands candles to wish themselves more years but for Capt. Hosa Okunbo, who has lived a fabulous life of curiosity, exploration, humanity and hard work, wakes up every day innovating new life solutions to impact on the lives of people around him and beyond.

The thought to engage his people in productive ventures, to turn their lives around, open doors of opportunity for the growing youth population in the country, to restore prosperity and promote the cause of peace has dominated his passion for his country in the last decades.

Today as we make strides towards the future of Nigerian business environment and as we celebrate those who have contributed largely in the private sector to reduce the surge of unemployment in the country, it is very important to celebrate an icon- Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo.

The corporate world is full of huddles and pressure. Yet, Captain Hosa has remained steadfast, more than the ordinary human; he has not only joined others to transform the private sector in Nigeria but has also inspired and motivated millions of growing entrepreneurs who are taking a cue from him today, most of whom have also become successful today.

His passion for humanity has placed him in the good book of both local and international bodies for his good works towards lifting the standard of life. From creating employments to humanitarian services, efforts to fight against trafficking in humans and his passion for political reforms in Nigeria, his name stands tall.

Early in 2020, Captain Hosa was recognized by NAPTIP by committing personal resources to the fight against the illicit business of human trafficking and illegal migration by empowering victims of human trafficking and supporting NAPTIP to mark the 2019 World Day Against Human Trafficking

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Geneva, Switzerland, Okunbo was bestowed with the Global Peace Award from the chairman of the Order of Lafayette Awards. This was in recognition of his efforts in global peace and business innovations.

In September 2020, the Billionaire Philanthropist and key investor in Marine Security won America Forbes “Best of Africa” Award as one of the outstanding leaders in Africa.

This came two years after he received the Businessman of the Year award at the ‘2016 Vanguard Personality of Year Awards’. Okunbo received the Africa Titans Award in 2012, from the Congress of the United States in collaboration with the African Society Summit, in recognition of his strides on behalf of Africa in the international arena.

In November 2012, the University of Benin also conferred Okunbo with an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Okunbo was granted the Worthy Ambassador of Unity Award as an old student of Federal Government College, Warri in March 2016.

On October 2, 2014, the traditional ruler of the Edo people in Edo State, Oba Erediauwa, blessed Okunbo with the ‘Traditional Beads’ for being a worthy son of the ancient Kingdom.

These recognitions and many others not listed here have come naturally as a result of the work Captain Hosa has put into building a society fit for all.

At 63 today, he has made his mark in the sand of time and continues to leave an indelible print in the history of national development.

Cappy as fondly called by his admirers was born 7 January 1958 is a Nigerian business magnate, investor, philanthropist and trained commercial pilot. He serves as either chairman or director on numerous company boards in Nigeria, spanning multiple business sectors such as the agro-allied, petroleum, telecommunications, power, real estate and banking industries.

Okunbo established Hoslyn Ventures Nigeria Ltd., a company that was involved with procurement in the Nigerian petroleum sector.

Okunbo is the founder and chairman of the following Nigerian companies:

CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company (CPDC), which, in September 2019, signed “$875.75m alternative financing deal for the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) operated OML 65.

The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments, Wells San-Carlos Agro Farms Ltd, which, in March 2016, unveiled a $750 million, 9,000-hectare (22,000-acre) farm intended to “create 85,000 jobs in Edo State, Ocean Marine Security Ltd, an offshore asset-protection company, rendering services to major oil companies in Nigeria, including NNPC.

The company recently completed the building of the 46-kilometre (29 mi) Escravos–Warri Crude Pipeline, which was inaugurated by the then Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Emmanuel Ibe Kachukwu

Other of his investment includes Westminster Security Solutions Nigeria Ltd, a franchise of Westminster Group Plc UK, of which he is major shareholder, Wells Group of companies, which include Wells Dredging Ltd, Wells Property Development Company Ltd, and Wells Entertainments Ltd. – through which Okunbo financed the movie Black November.

Ochoga and ifetayo write from Benin City.

