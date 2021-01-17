Breaking News
Translate

Buratai lauds troops for dislodging Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

On 12:11 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buratai, Nigerian, Boko Haram
Tukur Yusuf Buratai

Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai has commended the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole for its success in dislodging Boko Haram terrorists in Marte area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Musa said the air task force played a decisive role in the destruction of seven terrorists’ gun trucks during an attempted attack on troops’ location in the area on Saturday.

He said the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango successfully laid an ambush against the terrorists when they attempted to attack troops’ location at the outskirts of Marte.

ALSO READ: Jihadists seize military base in Borno

According to him, the Air Task Force played a commendable role in the destruction of seven terrorists’ gun trucks and decimation of an unconfirmed number of the insurgents.

“The Chief of Army Staff hereby appreciates and commends the troops, especially the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole for their heroic and patriotic actions which resulted in the successes recorded.

“He urged them to maintain the momentum and expedite actions to ensure speedy final defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Nigeria,” he said.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!