Buhari names Emenike Amb to US, Ishola to UK, Jidda to China, retains 11 in new posting

An approved list of the posting of Senate confirmed new Nigerian Ambassadors by President Muhammadu Buhari indicates that Nigeria’s Envoy to Ireland, Mrs Uzoma Emenike will be the nation’s Ambassador to the United States being one of the total 11 current Ambassadors retained in the new posting.

In all there are 52 non-career envoys posted out by the President and 43 career ambassadors based on the confirmed list from the Senate. A presidency source said the President has approved the posting and they have all been invited for an induction programme in Abuja for later in the month.

A source from the Foreign Affairs Ministry says the full list of the posting would be released officially at the end of the induction programme in Abuja billed for later in the month.

Below is the list of the retained Ambassadors drawn from the non-career Ambassadors followed by some of the other politically appointed envoys and then some of the career ambassadors posted to notable foreign missions of the Federal Government.

According to the list which was cited by Majority Opinion last night, the 11 retained Ambassadors are

Mohammed Dansata Rimi from Katsina UAE

BABA, Ahmed Jidda Borno China

Gani Modu Zanna Bura Yobe Lebanon

Yusuf Tuggar Bauchi Berlin

Baba Madugu Bern Switzerland

Deborah S.Illiya Kaduna Congo

Ms. Modupe Irele Lagos Hungary new posting from Paris

Ms. Eniola Ajayi Ekiti The Hague Netherlands new posting-from Hungary

Tijani Muhammmad-Bande Kebbi Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in NY

Adeyinka O Asekun Canada Ogun

Mrs. Uzoma E. Emenike Abia D.C new post from Ireland

*Other key postings from the non career list include the following

London, UK Sarafa Tunji Ishola OGUN

Dublin, Ireland Ms. Ijeoma Obieze Chineyerem IMO

*Delta Oma Djebah Bangkok Thailand

*Julius Adebowale Adesina Lomé from Oyo

Moscow Abdulahi Y. Shehu from Plateau

Ademola Seriki Madrid, Spain from Lagos

Haruna Manta, Pretoria, South Africa from Niger

Kayode I. Laro-Paris, France from Kwara

Paul Adikwu The Vatican, Italy from Benue

Abubakar Moriki Tokyo, Japan from Zamfara

Mrs. Opunimi Akinkugbe, Athens, Greece from Ondo

Ali M. Magashi, Seoul, South Korea from Jigawa

*Among career diplomats, the following are some of the notable postings

Rome, Italy- M.O Abam from Cross River

Paris, France-A.E Alleboy Deputy Ambassador from Cross River

NY, United Nations- G.E. Edokpa Deputy Permanent Representative

Havana, Cuba, Ben Okoyen from Bayelsa

Geneva, Switzerland- G.M Okeke from Benue Deputy Head of Mission

S.Sani to London, UK as Deputy Ambassador

I.R. Ocheni to Berlin, Germany from Kogi

N.A Kolo to Tel Aviv, Israel from Niger

M.I. Bashir-Deputy Ambassador to US from Borno

A.N Madubike from Enugu State is posted to Canberra, Australia

I.A Iwejuo from Imo to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia as Deputy Ambassador

O.C Onowu posted to Brussels, Belgium from Anambra

A. Sule from Kano posted to New Delhi, India

G.Y. Hamza Ghana from Kano

I A Alatishe from Osun posted to Moscow, Russia as Deputy Ambassador

