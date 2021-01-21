Buhari mourns EX-IGP Gambo Jimeta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, a one-time Inspector General of Police whose transition was announced Thursday evening.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night, conveyed the condolences of his family and that of the government and people of Nigeria to the family of the deceased.

He described the late crack police detective as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman,” adding that “Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength.”

“May Allah blesses his soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family, the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss,” President Buhari prayed.

