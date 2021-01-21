Buhari is determined to eradicate poverty — DG, NDE

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DIRECTOR General of National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government was determined to eradicate poverty and unemployment in the country.

Fikpo, who stated this Asaba during the orientation ceremony of trainees of the Basic Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS), said; “there is no gainsaying the fact that the issue of unemployment has been a great concern to the federal government.

The Director-General who was represented by the Delta State Coordinator, Mr Anthony Olu, said; “continuously, the President has demonstrated clearly his determination to empower youths through the activities of NDE and other federal government agencies that have the constitutional responsibility of empowering youths and creating jobs”.

Maintaining that vocational skills was central to human survival, he said it “is a key to sustenance, satisfaction of basic human needs, a vehicle for a person to re-assert one’s own dignity, occupy a productive place, feel useful and contribute positively to the family and society at large”.

He said the training program was for three months, adding that 500 persons would be trained in the State with 20 persons drawn each from the 25 local government areas.

He told the beneficiaries to optimally utilize the opportunity to acquire skills that would help them “become self-employed, sustaining and reliant by taking the training seriously.”

He said the NDE was intervening in the area of employment counselling, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training, provision of transient jobs and enterprise creation for trained beneficiaries.

According to him, participants would be trained on fashion design, catering, event management, CCT/Electrical, Satellite dish installation, hairdressing, makeover, computer appreciation, basic printing and welding.

