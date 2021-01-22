Buhari increases NPA Board tenure to 5yrs

Kindly Share This Story:

*Reappoints Bala Usman as MD

By Godwin Oritse

MARITIME

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reconstituted the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA and also increased the tenure of the Board to five years.

The tenure of the NPA Board was previously pegged at four years.

The President also approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for additional five-year tenure.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that the President also approved the reconstitution of the Non-Executive membership of the Board with Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye returning as the Chairman of the Board.

Adesoye was the Chairman of the Board since 2015 until last year when he was replaced with Akinwunmi Ricketts.

Ricketts, from the South-south geopolitical zone of the country, however, remains on the board as non-executive director alongside Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu, South-East zone, Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa, North-East zone, Mustapha Amin Dutse North-West zone, and Abdulwahab Adesina, North-Central zone.

