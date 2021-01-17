Buhari hails Chief Emeka Anyaoku at 88

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with seasoned diplomat and administrator, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 88th birthday.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Sunday, congratulated the former Secretary General of the Commonwealth “for a life that keeps learning and growing in wisdom, knowledge and experience.”

President Buhari said he acknowledged the worthy contributions of Chief Anyaoku to the development of the country, starting out as a young Foreign Service Officer, and reaching the pinnacle of his career through vision and diligence, and consistently projecting Nigeria as a great nation.

He extolled the statesmanship of Chief Anyaoku in always counselling leaders and the citizenry alike, particularly bringing a global context to issues and policies, and using his extensive network of international friends to support the country’s efforts in deepening good governance, democracy and sustainable development.

“As the former Commonwealth Secretary General turns 88, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will strengthen him in good health, and grant him the grace for greater support to the nation he loves so much,” the statement said.

