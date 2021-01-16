Buhari describes Akande as strong pillar of democracy at 82

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), as he marks his 82nd birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday Buhari described Akande as “one of the biggest and strongest pillars of democracy in the country.

Buhari said that Akande, a former Governor of Osun, was committed to service of the country and welfare of all citizens.

“The party he helped to form and lead as the pioneer chairman has benefited tremendously, and continues to benefit from his astute leadership, wisdom and strong democratic convictions,” Buhari added.

The president prayed for Akande’s good health and longer life so that the elder statesman would continue to be useful to his fatherland and humanity.(NAN)

