Buhari approves nomination of Fikpo as acting DG of NDE

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has formally approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, NDE.

This was contained in a letter to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, dated Monday 18, 2021.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, his approval of the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.”

READ ALSO:

The statement recalled that last President Buhari had last month relieved the former DG of the agency of the appointment and directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the Agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: