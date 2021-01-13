Breaking: UNILAG fixes January 25 for school resumption

Kindly Share This Story:

University of Lagos, Wednesday announced its resumption date. Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye, Head of the Media Unit of the university said the institution would commence online classes on January 25 due to the second wave of COVID-19.

University of Jos, on the other hand would resume on Friday 22nd January 2021.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by it’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi, said: “The Senate of the University of Jos has considered and approved an amended Academic Calendar for 2019/2020 Session of the University.

“At its 4th Special Meeting for the 2019/2020 Session held on Monday 11th January 2021, Senate approved that students are to resume for the continuation of the 2019/2020 Session as from Friday 22nd January 2021 with the reopening of the various campuses of the University.

“According to the amended Academic Calendar, lectures would continue as from Monday, 25th January 2021.”

