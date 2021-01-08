Breaking News
BREAKING: Twitter permanently bans Donald Trump’s account

Social media giant, Twitter Inc, has permanently banned United States President Donald Trump’s personal account for repeated rules violations, marking the most high-profile punishment the social-media company has ever imposed.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The company announced the ban two days after Trump was initially suspended Wednesday for posting a series of tweets that misled users about the presidential election results, and appeared to encourage violent rioters who had mobbed the U.S. Capitol. One included a video message of Trump expressing love for the insurgents and calling the election “fraudulent.”,  Bloomberg reported.

