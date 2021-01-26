Suspected arsonists set Sunday Igboho’s house ablaze in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

One of the houses of Cheif Sunday Igboho in Ibadan has been raised by suspected arsonists, Vanguard learnt.

Sources who confirmed the development to Vanguard said the event occured in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was learnt that the incident occured few minutes after electricity was taken off at the area, but no casuality was recorded as of the time if filing this report.

Meanwhile, efforts of men of the state fire service to out out the fire was not enough as the fire has engulfed major parts of the building.

More details later.

Kindly Share This Story: